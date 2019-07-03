PLEASANT VALLEY, Wis. — Authorities in Eau Claire County say the search for a missing and endangered man who walked away from a group home is over.
Twenty-two-year-old Alex Twait walked away from the home in Pleasant Valley Tuesday evening and returned Wednesday morning. Several law enforcement agencies searched on the ground and by air overnight for Twait, who is autistic and non-verbal. Authorities say he left the group home property through an unlocked gate.
Eau Claire County sheriff's officials are investigating Twait's disappearance and why he was wearing different clothes when he returned to the group home Wednesday.
