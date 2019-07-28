Search efforts resumed Sunday morning to recover the body of an 11-year-old boy who likely drowned while swimming a day earlier in a southern Minnesota river.

The boy had been swimming with friends in the Blue Earth River at Rapidan County Park just before 6 p.m. Saturday, when he was pulled into deeper water by the current, according to the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.

The search was suspended Saturday as darkness set in.

The boy's identity has yet to be released.

The park is located about 10 miles southwest of Mankato.