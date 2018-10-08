Friends and family members are hoping for the best as they enter their third day of a searching for a Minneapolis man who went missing while attending a music festival in Austin, Texas.

Christopher White was last seen about 5 a.m. Saturday sitting and drinking with friends on a patio of the rented home along the Colorado River where the group was staying while attending the Austin City Limits music festival.

About 4 hours later, friends noticed that White was not sleeping in his bed or anywhere in the house. They called police and began looking for the 25-year-old. White is an avid outdoorsman and liked to go on walks and hikes, said his girlfriend Olivia Wilson.

“We had hoped he had gone to see the sunrise and got lost,” she said Monday morning. “That’s why we are so concerned. It’s odd that he just disappeared. We are hoping for the best.”

White, who stands 6 feet 4 inches and has curly brown hair, was last seen wearing only his blue swim trunks. He left his keys and cellphone behind and was likely barefoot.

A large contingent of family members, including his parents, have flown to Austin to look for White, who Wilson said “was an all-around wonderful guy. There was nobody who didn’t like Chris.”

White was originally from Colorado, but for the past four years had been living in Minneapolis.

Wilson said search and rescue teams have been combing the river, but there have been no signs of White.

Authorities have said little about the search other than to confirm that they are involved in a missing persons case involving White.

“We are actively investigating all leads,” said Kristen Dark, a spokeswoman with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re also working with Texas Search and Rescue, as well as the Austin Police Department, conducting grid searches of the area where he was last reportedly seen.”