RIO DE JANEIRO — Authorities in Brazil are looking for a model missing at sea since her boat was caught in a fierce windstorm off Sao Paulo.
The local fire department said Monday that Caroline Bittencourt and her husband were cruising on a catamaran near an island in Sao Paulo on Sunday when the wind picked up, reaching over 100 kilometers per hour (62 mph).
Bittencourt hasn't been seen since she fell into the water. Her husband, Jorge Sestini, was rescued from the sea hours later by a navy officer.
Fire officials say the capsized catamaran has been found.
