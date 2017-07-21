WASHINGTON – Sean Spicer, the White House press secretary, resigned Friday morning, telling President Trump he vehemently disagreed with the appointment of New York financier Anthony Scaramucci as communications director.
Trump offered Scaramucci the job at 10 a.m. The president requested that Spicer stay on, but Spicer told Trump that he believed the appointment was a major mistake, according to person with direct knowledge of the exchange.
Spicer resigns as White House press secretary over Scaramucci
