Sean Hannity opened up his show on Monday evening with some surprising news. The Fox News host implored his super-fans to call off their dogs on the coffee-machine-maker Keurig.

Hannity told viewers that, like him, the company has been a victim of the liberal watchdog group Media Matters for America.

“For now, please, please stop destroying your coffee machines. As I’ve been saying, Keurig, they’re a victim in this. They were attacked, they were bombarded by the phony fake moral outrage machine that is Media Matters and their highly effective well-financed targeting machine,” said Hannity.

“An employee for Keurig who works in social media who’s not used to dealing with these extreme tactics, sadly took the bait and capitulated to the pressure,” he added. “Now the CEO, to his credit of Keurig, has since apologized to all his employees.”

Hannity then read liberally from a memo that CEO Bob Gamgort sent to to his employees Monday, which was obtained by the Washington Post.

“The fact is, our consumer demographics match well with live news programming, which is why we advertise on nearly all cable news channels, ranging from MSNBC to Fox to CNN, all of which will continue,” the letter read in part. “The decision to publicly communicate our programming decision via our Twitter account was highly unusual. This gave the appearance of ‘taking sides’ in an emotionally charged debate that escalated on Twitter and beyond over the weekend, which was not our intent.”

Hannity — who mentioned that he personally owned five Keurig machines — said he believed the apology and called for a ceasefire.

Still, the host couldn’t resist playing videos of his supporters busting their machines and promised a forthcoming giveaway of 500 coffeemakers.

The brand? TBD.