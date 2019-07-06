ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — The 14 Russian seamen who died in a fire on one of the navy's research submersibles have been laid to rest.
The men were buried Saturday at a cemetery in St. Petersburg, which was cordoned off by the military. Media weren't allowed to attend a vigil at the local church or the burial.
Details of Monday's blaze are still scare.
The Defense Ministry said the sailors were killed by toxic fumes from the fire. Some others survived the fire but the military hasn't said how many. Officials didn't name the nuclear-powered vessel, but Russian media reported that it was Russia's most secret submersible, the Losharik.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Sudan rebels criticize protesters' deal with the army
Sudanese rebel groups have criticized a power-sharing deal between the military and the country's pro-democracy movement aimed at ending weekslong political deadlock.
World
N.Korea: Australian student was spying, spreading propaganda
North Korea says an Australian student who was released by the country after being detained for a week had spread anti-Pyongyang propaganda and committed espionage by providing photos and other materials to news outlets with critical views toward the North.
World
Seamen killed in submarine fire laid to rest in Russia
The 14 Russian seamen who died in a fire on one of the navy's research submersibles have been laid to rest.
World
UK Conservatives face ballot glitch in contest for new PM
Members of Britain's Conservative Party have started receiving their postal ballots in the contest to become the country's next prime minister, amid concern that some people have been sent more than one voting paper.
World
Protesters in Myanmar demand justice after 2-year-old raped
Hundreds of people marched to Myanmar's Central Investigation Department on Saturday in Yangon to demand justice for a 2-year-old girl who was allegedly raped at her nursery school in the country's capital in May.