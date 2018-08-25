Min_Murray 1 run (pass failed), 13:42.
Sea_Carson 6 run (Janikowski kick), 7:36.
Sea_FG Janikowski 35, 2:39.
Sea_FG Janikowski 55, 10:09.
Min_Wieneke 1 pass from Sloter (Carlson kick), 9:09.
Sea_Moore 36 pass from McGough (Janikowski kick), 4:10.
Min_Beebe 25 pass from Sloter (Wieneke pass from Sloter), :47.
A_66,676.
RUSHING_Seattle, M.Davis 8-31, Carson 7-26, McGough 4-22, Prosise 4-18, R.Wilson 1-5. Minnesota, Boone 9-26, Murray 10-24, Siemian 1-3, Cousins 1-2, McCrary 1-2, Cook 2-1.
PASSING_Seattle, R.Wilson 11-21-0-118, A.Davis 2-3-0-(minus 1), McGough 5-14-1-140. Minnesota, Cousins 17-28-0-182, Siemian 4-8-0-3, Sloter 11-15-0-85.
RECEIVING_Seattle, Marshall 3-34, Reynolds 3-25, Scott 2-69, Carson 2-20, Prosise 2-5, Moore 1-36, M.Johnson 1-34, Grayson 1-25, Turner 1-10, Swoopes 1-2, M.Davis 1-(minus 3). Minnesota, Beebe 5-59, Diggs 4-51, Thielen 4-26, Boone 4-13, Treadwell 3-44, Murray 3-32, Ham 2-26, Hoppes 2-11, Badet 1-3, Rudolph 1-3, Bell 1-2, Wieneke 1-1, Siemian 1-(minus 1).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Minnesota, Carlson 42, Carlson 42.
