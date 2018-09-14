RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks have signed linebacker Mychal Kendricks despite his recent guilty plea on insider trading charges.

The Seahawks announced the signing Friday, raising the possibility Kendricks will be able to play on Monday night when Seattle plays at Chicago. Kendricks visited with the Seahawks on Thursday and a deal was agreed upon.

Kendricks' signing is largely because of injury concerns at linebacker. Seattle is without K.J. Wright after minor knee surgery late in the preseason, and Bobby Wagner is dealing with a groin injury suffered in the opener that kept him out of practice on Thursday.

Kendricks signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Browns in June after winning a Super Bowl title last season with the Philadelphia Eagles. Kendricks pleaded guilty last week to insider trading charges in Philadelphia. His sentencing is expected in January.

The Browns released him Aug. 29, after the charges were filed.