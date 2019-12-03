– The Seattle Seahawks, in a game crucial to the NFC playoff race, used a six-man offensive line for most of the game and pounded to a 37-30 victory over the Vikings in a Monday Night Football matchup.

The Vikings lost Dalvin Cook to a shoulder injury in the third quarter, saw tackle Riley Reiff leave because of a concussion, gave up a 60-yard touchdown pass to David Moore on a play that led to a sideline shouting match between cornerback Xavier Rhodes and coach Mike Zimmer and had two turnovers for the second straight game after committing just one in their previous four.

The Vikings (8-4) fell a game behind first place Green Bay (9-3) in the NFC North.

Seattle (10-2) moved into a tie for the NFC West lead with San Francisco. Like the Vikings and Packers, the Seahawks and 49ers meet again this season.

The Seahawks trailed 17-10 at halftime, but tied it early in the third quarter when Rashaad Penny scored on a 1-yard run. Chris Carson’s 25-yard run after a personal foul penalty to Rhodes set up the score.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson slid to the turf after scrambling in the first quarter. Wilson threw two second-half touchdown passes.

Cook fumbled the ball away on the first play of the Vikings’ next possession, and Seattle took over at the Vikings’ 26. Cook was injured on the play, and left the field favoring his right shoulder. He did not return.

Jason Myers booted a 29-yard field goal to put Seattle ahead 20-17.

Russell Wilson hit Moore with a 60-yard touchdown pass as the third quarter ended for a 27-17 lead. Moore ran past Rhodes, who appeared to be looking for deep help on the play.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was picked off by Trey Flowers on the first play of the fourth quarter, giving Seattle the ball at the Vikings’ 26. Wilson capitalized quickly, connecting with Penny on a 13-yard touchdown score off a screen pass, and Seattle led 34-17.

The turnover ended Cousins’ team-record streak of 205 consecutive passes without an interception.

Cousins threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to Laquon Treadwell minutes later, cutting the lead to 10.

The Vikings got within 34-30 on a 3-yard scoring pass from Cousins to tight end Kyle Rudolph with 7:14 left, but Dan Bailey missed the extra point. The Vikings, now forced to press for a touchdown, lost the ball on downs on their final possesion. Myers booted a 36-yard field goal for the final margin, then C.J. Ham fumbled away the ensuing kickoff with seconds left on the clock.

Safety Anthony Harris had the Vikings’ first defensive touchdown of the season for a 14-7 lead late in the second quarter. With Seattle at its own 22, Vikings defensive tackle Armon Watts batted a Wilson pass back to the quarterback, and Wilson tried to knock it down. Instead, he popped it up in the air and Harris swooped in for an easy pick and 20-yard return.

Myers kicked a 29-yarder with 58 seconds left in the half to Seattle within 14-10, but the Vikings put together a frantic drive and set up Bailey for a 47-yard field goal as time expired to make it 17-10 at halftime.

Cook’s 2-yard touchdown run gave the Vikings a 7-0 lead on their opening drive. The six-play, 83-yard drive was highlighted by a 36-yard catch-and-run (a career best) from fullback Ham and a 27-yard jet sweep run from receiver Stefon Diggs.

Cook’s 12th touchdown of the season tied him with Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey for the NFL lead.

The Seahawks responded by going 75 yards in 15 plays, with Carson’s 1-yard scoring run capping the eight-minute drive as the first quarter wound down.

Reiff did not come out of the locker room for the second half and was replaced by Rashod Hill.