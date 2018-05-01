NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Tuesday:
Tapestry Inc., down $6.31 to $47.46
The company's Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman brands had a weak first quarter.
AbbVie Inc., up $5.52 to $102.07
The drugmaker said it will buy back $7.5 billion in stock.
Seagate Technology PLC, down $3.68 to $54.21
The electronic storage company gave up some of its recent gains in spite of a strong third-quarter report.
Pfizer Inc., down $1.21 to $35.40
The drugmaker's sales fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Cummins Inc., down $6.58 to $153.28
The engine maker reported a smaller first-quarter profit than analysts expected.
CommScope Holding Co., down $10.63 to $27.59
The wireless and broadband network technology company said some large North American customers expect lower prices.
Lockheed Martin Corp., down $12.38 to $308.46
Industrial companies took some of the biggest losses on the market Tuesday.
U.S. Steel Corp., down $1.64 to $32.19
The White House delayed imposing sanctions on imported aluminum and steel from Europe for one month.
