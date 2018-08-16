STILLWATER, Minn. — The man who died after scuba diving in a Washington County lake has been identified as a Shoreview attorney.

The sheriff's office says 51-year-old William Lorenzo Brown was pronounced dead at Square Lake in May Township Tuesday night.

Sheriff Dan Starry says it appears to be nothing more than a tragic accident.

Brown's law firm web site says Brown specialized in elder-care issues in both public and private practice since 1996.