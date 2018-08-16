STILLWATER, Minn. — The man who died after scuba diving in a Washington County lake has been identified as a Shoreview attorney.
The sheriff's office says 51-year-old William Lorenzo Brown was pronounced dead at Square Lake in May Township Tuesday night.
Sheriff Dan Starry says it appears to be nothing more than a tragic accident.
Brown's law firm web site says Brown specialized in elder-care issues in both public and private practice since 1996.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
$92M is new estimate for Trump military parade; big increase
A U.S. official says the Veterans Day military parade ordered up by President Donald Trump would cost about $92 million — more than three times the maximum initial estimate.
Variety
The Latest: Ex-cop's bodycam video shown during murder trial
The Latest on the murder trial of a former Texas police officer who fatally shot a teenager in a car (all times local):
Variety
Equipment failure probed after DC airport outage
Officials are investigating the failure of two electrical feeds and underground equipment after a power outage at Reagan National Airport outside Washington.
Music
'No one did it better' - Reaction to Aretha Franklin's death
Reaction to the death of soul icon Aretha Franklin, who died Thursday:"Through her compositions and unmatched musicianship, Aretha helped define the American experience. In her…
Music
Rapper Juelz Santana pleads guilty to airport gun charge
Rapper Juelz Santana has admitted that he tried to get a gun onto a plane at a New York-area airport.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.