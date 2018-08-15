STILLWATER, Minn. — The death of a scuba diver pulled from a lake in Washington County is under investigation.
The sheriff's office got a call about the diver having difficulty in the water on Square Lake in May Township about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Divers found the 51-year-old man underwater and brought him to shore.
Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office and Ramsey County Medical Examiner are investigating.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Paul
BCA: Man killed by St. Paul police aimed gun at roommate's head moments earlier
The latest court filing also revealed that William "Billy" Hughes was suicidal over a terminal illness, according to relatives.
Local
Scuba diver dies in Washington County
The death of a scuba diver pulled from a lake in Washington County is under investigation.
National
Democrat's hope to beat Walker is former teacher
Tony Evers will try to capitalize on his even-keeled demeanor and background in education as a former teacher, superintendent and now state schools chief to do something no Democrat has been able to achieve in 28 years: beat Scott Walker.
National
Dems pick 'firsts,' GOP goes for Trump fave in primaries
In a night of firsts, Democrats in Vermont's primary chose the nation's first transgender gubernatorial nominee. In Minnesota, they picked a woman who would be the first Somali-American member of Congress. Connecticut Democrats nominated a candidate who could become the first black woman from the state to serve in Congress.
State + Local
2018 Minnesota primary election results
Tina Smith and Karin Housley advance in U.S. Senate race. Ilhan Omar wins Fifth District primary; Keith Ellison takes DFL race for attorney general.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.