ST. CLOUD, Minn. — St. Cloud State senior wide receiver John Solberg is confident he will be a teacher for the rest of his life. When the chance came to work with students from his hometown on a study-abroad trip in his field of biology, it was something he couldn't pass on.

Solberg spent two weeks this summer on a research trip to South Africa, and the trip was led by Solberg's high school biology teacher at Cambridge-Isanti, Tricia Hennen.

He had always been busy with sports and camps in the summer months, so he was never able to devote the time to join Hennen on the trips she would describe during class. But about a year ago, while speaking with Hennen, he saw these trips as a possibility.

In June, Solberg was one of six chaperones and 12 students from Cambridge-Isanti who traveled to South Africa as part of Operation Wallacea.

According to the organization's website, "Operation Wallacea is a conservation research organization that is funded by, and relies on, teams of student volunteers who join expeditions for the opportunity to work on real-world research programs alongside academic researchers."

"I would love to be able to do this with my students in the future," Solberg said. "That was one of my biggest motivations — having an idea about how to go about planning."

The first week was spent at Dinokeng Game Reserve doing vegetation studies, game transects (recording the occurrences of a species) and bird surveys along with lectures.

"This organization is incredible with how they set up these things ... as a future teacher I want to be able to be connected with them. I love wildlife management and how crazy the biodiversity is (in South Africa)."

While Solberg is almost done with the ecology aspect of his degree before beginning student teaching in the spring, he said there were still plenty of topics just as fresh for him as for the high school students.

Hennen could always tell Solberg had a passion for biology and had a brain geared toward science. The advantages for him taking this trip before becoming a full-time teacher were clear to Hennen.

"It will be irreplaceable for him in bringing that knowledge back to students," Hennen said. "He's also shown interest in teaching with (Operation Wallacea) in the future."

The hands-on style was especially effective for the students. They were able to impersonate how animals hunted, learn how to identify specific bird calls in the wild, and work through vegetation studies that Solberg said were just as difficult as college studies, the St. Cloud Times reported.

"They talked about how influential some of the teachers were," Solberg said. "They basically got them to pursue a career in conservation. This experience had such an impact on the students that they wanted to do this ... and gave them the steps to pursue it."

The trip did more than just have an effect on the students' future career choices. Hennen thinks it can have a greater long-term effect on their confidence.

"They got a sense of travel and what's available to them ... some of them had never really been out of the state, so it showed a lot of guts," Hennen said. "They can get on a plane and go anywhere now and not question if they're ready."

While experiencing the diversity of Africa would be beneficial for anyone as personal growth, Solberg said getting to see the trip from the high school students' perspective was especially beneficial.

"I want to educate about how many incredible things you can learn about yourself by studying other animals," Solberg said. "There's an ant and an acacia tree that need each other to survive ... you want to find friends that complement you and give back to you as much as you give to them. Those kinds of biological concepts are so important for students to learn."

The second week of the trip was mainly spent getting certified for scuba diving and exploring the coral reefs at Sodowana Bay. Solberg was even lucky enough to get the adrenaline rush of seeing a blacktip reef shark on his final dive of the week.

While Solberg was focused on the benefits the trip would have for his future, he never had his mind too far away from football. He brought exercise bands with for training and focused on plyometric exercises he had planned out with coach Mark Sipple to make sure he didn't fall behind before the season.

Solberg returns as a First Team ALL-NSIC wide receiver from his junior season with 848 yards receiving and eight touchdowns. Head coach Scott Underwood said Solberg was originally brought in to be a quarterback as a freshman, but his willingness to be a receiver and work on his route-running helped him take a leap.

"He's a great student and gets along with everybody," Underwood said. "He represents SCSU well in the community."

Underwood also pointed out Solberg's drive and passion for the game is hard to beat when coupled with his speed and size, 6 foot 2 inches and 190 pounds.

When asked about his senior season, Solberg has one goal in mind.

"We want to win the North; that's the entire offseason priority," Solberg concluded. "We've had a fantastic offseason of lifting, and we have all the talent. It's just about trying to get guys to believe."

The Huskies will begin their season on the road at University of Mary on Sept. 5 before their home opener against UM-Crookston on Sept. 14. SCSU was 7-4 last season.

An AP Member Exchange shared by the St. Cloud Times.