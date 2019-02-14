LONDON — When Meghan Markle became engaged to Prince Harry, the American TV star seemed to charm everyone she met. She and Harry toured Britain to adoring crowds, and she pledged to hit the ground running once she officially joined the royal circle.

Britain's rambunctious, royal-obsessed press praised her as something different, a fresh take on an old "firm" in need of a bit of sparkle.

Nine months after her wedding extravaganza, the 37-year-old woman now formally known as the Duchess of Sussex is finding that life in the royal fishbowl carries not just glamour and great charitable opportunities but liabilities as well.

Meghan is engaged in a painful, public rift with her father and dealing with speculation that she is feuding with Prince William's wife Kate.