MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Michael Screnock says if elected he would not hear any cases involving legislative maps that his former law firm helped draft.

But the Sauk County judge told the Wisconsin State Journal editorial board in a story published Tuesday that he would commit to withdrawing from cases involving the Act 10 collective bargaining law that he defended while working as an attorney.

Screnock faces Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet on April 3.

Screnock says he would have to look at details of the Act 10 case before the Supreme Court before he could determine whether to recuse himself from hearing it.

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently reviewing the Wisconsin maps that Democrats are challenging as being a partisan gerrymander favoring Republicans.