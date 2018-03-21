MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Michael Screnock plays the tuba in his first television ad of the campaign that comes less than two weeks before the April 3 election.

Screnock's campaign said Wednesday the ad is running statewide.

Screnock is a Sauk County circuit judge who faces Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Rebecca Dallet in the race for an open seat on the court. Dallet released an ad earlier this week that attacked Screnock for what she says were weak sentences he handed down.

Screnock's ad doesn't mention Dallet but instead references his support from sheriffs across Wisconsin, his passion for the Constitution, rule of law and the tuba. Screnock played tuba for the University of Wisconsin marching band in the 1980s and performs a few notes at the end of the ad.