NEWARK, N.J. — Transportation Security Administration screeners at Newark Liberty International Airport discovered six smoke grenades in a passenger's carry-on bag as he attempted to board a flight to the Dominican Republic.
The TSA says an officer pulled the bag off the X-ray conveyor belt after spotting something unusual on Sunday and found the grenades neatly wrapped in bubble wrap.
TSA deputy federal security director Christopher Murgia says while not illegal, the grenades are prohibited from being brought on an airplane because they could fill the cabin with smoke.
The passenger handed the grenades off to a companion who was not traveling and boarded the flight.
His name was not released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump threatens to deport millions beginning next week
President Donald Trump is threatening to remove millions of people living in the country illegally on the eve of formally announcing his re-election bid.
Variety
Father of boy killed in school massacre wins defamation suit
The father of a victim of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre has won a defamation lawsuit against the authors of a book that claimed the shooting never happened — the latest victory for victims' relatives who have been taking a more aggressive stance against conspiracy theorists.
National
Group seeks hate crime probe of Ali mural vandalism
A Muslim advocacy group wants Kentucky authorities to investigate vandalism on a mural of boxing champ Muhammad Ali as a possible hate crime.
National
Test of resolve, credibility in US-Iran nuclear deal fallout
In a test of resolve and credibility for the United States and Iran, the two adversaries have taken steps sure to further inflame tensions in the Mideast and draw them closer to a flashpoint.
Nation
Screeners find 6 smoke grenades in airline passenger's bag
Transportation Security Administration screeners at Newark Liberty International Airport discovered six smoke grenades in a passenger's carry-on bag as he attempted to board a flight to the Dominican Republic.