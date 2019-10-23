Thursday: 7:20 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium (NFL Network, Ch. 9, 100.3-FM)

ABOUT THE REDSKINS

• Washington (1-6) barely moved the ball in a rainy 9-0 loss at home to San Francisco on Sunday. Adrian Peterson had 81 of the Redskins’ 154 yards, but suffered an ankle injury.

• Peterson, 34, has appeared in all but one game since signing with Washington in 2018. He’s added 1,349 rushing yards for the Redskins to his career total (13,625). He needs 60 yards to pass LaDainian Tomlinson and Jerome Bettis for sixth all-time.

• Washington’s backfield is already banged up with Chris Thompson (toe) and Derrius Guice (knee) sidelined. They could turn to Wendell Smallwood, the ex-Eagles running back, and Craig Reynolds, an undrafted rookie from Kutztown.

• Guice is one of a handful of Washington’s top players sidelined this season, a list that includes holdout LT Trent Williams, and injured TE Jordan Reed and LB Reuben Foster. CB Josh Norman is dealing with thigh and hand injuries.

PLAYER SPEAK | Case Keenum

• Keenum, who played 16 games for the Vikings in 2017, has started all six games when he’s been healthy since the Broncos traded him to the Redskins in March.

• Keenum has his best passer rating (94.5) since his season in Minnesota. But the Redskins offense remains ineffective — 30th in scoring — and is now focused on the running game under interim coach Bill Callahan. Keenum attempted 12 passes Sunday.

• Callahan on Keenum: “He’s had some good games and some games I’m sure he’d want back and would perform better in, but overall he’s a gritty-type leader for us. He manages the offense really well and absorbs all the concepts we’ve put on him.”

• Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer on Keenum: “Very similar to when he was here. He’s active, quick reads, moves in the pocket, makes some great throws. Really very similar to when he was here.”

COACH SPEAK | Bill Callahan

• Callahan was promoted from offensive line coach to interim head coach after the Redskins fired head coach Jay Gruden following an 0-5 start. Callahan has a 1-1 record with Washington.

• Callahan, 63, has stepped into an NFL head coaching role for the first time since 2002-2003, when he led the Raiders for two seasons. He was 15-17 in Oakland.

• On his new role: “I had bittersweet feelings about that, but there was going to be a move made and I felt that in my heart I could help our team and lead our team through a tough situation.”

• On preparing for the Vikings defense on a short week: “[Zimmer] gives you an array of different fronts and structures you have to deal with, so on a short week you don’t get the reps you normally get in. Getting that all in and coached up and having a good protection and audible plan for various blitzes is going to be a real challenge.”

Andrew Krammer