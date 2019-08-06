LONDON — Police in Scotland have released one of two pilots who allegedly failed an alcohol breath test before their scheduled flight to New Jersey.
Police Scotland say a 45-year-old pilot held under transportation safety laws has been released without charge. The second pilot, who is 61, is due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
Under the law, the legal alcohol limit for pilots, navigators and other flight personnel subjected to breath tests is less than half the limit for motorists on Scotland's roads.
The flight, United Airlines 162 to Newark, New Jersey, was due to leave Glasgow Airport on Sunday. It was canceled after the arrests.
