NEW YORK — Frederick Scott scored 25 points with 11 rebounds and Tyrei Randall scored 16 and Rider held off Manhattan for a 67-63 win on Sunday.
Rider (11-8, 5-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) never trailed. Randall made a 3-pointer with 6:54 remaining to give the Broncs a 55-42 lead before Manhattan got within 63-61 on a jump shot by Samir Stewart with 14 seconds left.
Randall made all four foul shots from there to preserve the win. Rider now has won back-to-back games following a two-game skid.
Pauly Paulicap lead Manhattan (8-9, 4-4) with 18 points and 11 rebounds, Stewart scored 17 and Warren Williams 10. The Jaspers have lost three straight.
