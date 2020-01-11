ORLANDO, Fla. — Tre Scott recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to lift Cincinnati to a 68-54 win over Central Florida on Saturday.
Keith Williams had 16 points and six rebounds for Cincinnati (10-6, 3-1 American Athletic Conference). Chris Vogt added 13 points and Jarron Cumberland had six assists.
Collin Smith had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Knights (9-7, 0-4), who have now lost five straight games. Brandon Mahan added 13 points and Ceasar DeJesus had 12.
The Bearcats have won three of their last four games and have outscored opponents by 44 points in the second half of the last two games.
Cincinnati plays Memphis on the road on Thursday. Central Florida plays Tulane on the road on Tuesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
No. 14 Kentucky tops Alabama 76-67 for 1,000th SEC victory
Immanuel Quickley scored the game's final five points and finished with 19, Ashton Hagans had 15 with big 3 late and No. 14 Kentucky topped Alabama 76-67 on Saturday for its 1,000th Southeastern Conference victory.
Gophers
No. 5 Auburn overwhelms Georgia 82-60 to remain perfect
Samir Doughty had 17 points and No. 5 Auburn shot 53 percent in an 82-60 victory Saturday over Georgia to preserve the Tigers' perfect record.
Gophers
Scott leads Cincinnati over UCF 68-54
Tre Scott recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to lift Cincinnati to a 68-54 win over Central Florida on Saturday.
Gophers
Bey scores 33, leads No. 16 Villanova past Georgetown 80-66
Saddiq Bey hit eight 3-pointers and scored a career-high 33 points to lead No. 16 Villanova to an 80-66 win over Georgetown on Saturday.
Vikings
Pregame: Get ready for the Vikings-49ers NFC playoff game here
The Vikings and San Francisco 49ers play at Levi's Stadium with the winner advancing to the NFC Championship Game next Sunday. Click here for pregame reading, in-game updates, a Live Blog and more.