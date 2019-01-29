In a scenario that has become familiar to fans of the Gophers women’s basketball team this season, Minnesota had a chance to win at home Monday against an Ohio State team missing its top scorer.

But the Gophers could not score. They simply could not score.

They were up, again, at the half. The game was tied entering the fourth. And, has happened so often during the Big Ten Conference season, the Gophers offense ground to a complete halt. After scoring the first two points of the final quarter, the Gophers were outscored 16-0 over the next 7 minutes, ultimately losing 65-55 at Williams Arena.

Destiny Pitts scored 19 points and Taiye Bello had 12 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks. Together, they were 12-for-24. The rest of the Gophers players were a combined 6-for-35.

Ohio State got 20 points from Aaliyah Patty and 16 from Carly Santoro. The Buckeyes (8-10 overall, 4-5 in the Big Ten) were playing without top scorer Dorka Juhasz, who missed her second game with a sprained ankle.

It didn’t stop the Buckeyes from taking the game in the fourth quarter. Ohio State shot better than 58 percent over the final two quarters.

ohio state 65, U women 55 Thursday: 7 p.m. at Northwestern

Bello scored early in the fourth quarter to put the Gophers up two. Over the next 6:53 the Buckeyes scored 16 straight points to take control of the game for good. A late push by the Gophers only made the final score closer.