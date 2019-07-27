– Lying inside a scanner, the patient watched as pictures appeared one by one: A bicycle. A cupcake. Heroin. Outside, researchers tracked her brain’s reactions to the surprise sight of the drug she’d fought to kick.

Government scientists are starting to peek into the brains of people caught in the nation’s opioid epidemic, to see whether medicines proven to treat addiction, such as methadone, do more than ease the cravings and withdrawal.

Do they also heal a brain damaged by addiction? And which one works best for which patient? They’re fundamental questions considering that far too few of the 2 million opioid users who need anti-addiction medicine receive it.

“People say you’re just changing one drug for another,” said Dr. Nora Volkow, director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse, who is leading that first-of-its-kind study. “The brain responds differently to these medications than to heroin. It’s not the same.”

Three medicines — methadone, buprenorphine and extended-release naltrexone — can effectively treat what specialists prefer to call opioid use disorder. Patients who stick with methadone or buprenorphine cut their chances of death in half, said the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine.

Opioid addiction changes the brain in ways that even can leave people vulnerable to relapse, changes that researchers believe lessen with long-term abstinence.

Volkow’s theory: Medication-based treatment will help those damaged neural networks start getting back to normal faster than going it alone. To prove it, she’ll compare brain scans from participants like the woman who used methadone to quit with heroin users and people in earlier stages of treatment.

“Can we completely recover? I do not know that,” Volkow said. But with the medications, “you’re creating stability” in the brain, she said. And that helps recondition it.

The challenge is finding enough people willing, and healthy enough, to have their brains scanned at the same time they’re struggling to quit.

Addiction is a brain disease, “not a choice, not a personality flaw, not a moral failing,” said Dr. Jody Glance, an addiction specialist at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

When you sense something pleasurable — a song, the touch of a loved one, your favorite chocolate — the brain releases a chemical called dopamine that trains the body to remember, “I liked that, let’s do it again.” That’s the brain’s reward system, and opioids can hijack it by triggering a surge of dopamine larger than nature ever could. Repeated use overloads brain circuits, including those involved with learning and memory, emotion, judgment and self-control. At the same time, the brain releases less dopamine in response to other things the person once found pleasurable. Eventually users seek more of the drug to avoid constantly feeling low.

Volkow aims to test 80 people using different medication-based treatments, inside brain scanners at the National Institutes of Health’s research hospital. Her team is measuring differences in the brain’s ability to release dopamine as treatment progresses, and how the functioning of other neural networks changes in response as study participants do various tasks.

Her team has screened more than 400 people but have found only about three dozen potential candidates who qualify. The main problem: Participants must have no other health problem that might affect the brain. That rules out people who use medicines such as antidepressants, and those with a range of health conditions such as high blood pressure or diabetes.

Like in any disease, each medication may work better in certain people. Methadone and buprenorphine are weak opioids, the reason for the misperception that they substitute one addiction for another. In different ways, they stimulate the dopamine system more mildly than other opioids, leveling out the jolts so there’s no high and less craving. Naltrexone, in contrast, blocks any opioid effects.