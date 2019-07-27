Researchers say they have removed HIV from the DNA of mice, an achievement the scientists say could be a step toward a cure for humans.

The breakthrough, detailed in a study credited to more than 30 scientists from Temple University and the University of Nebraska Medical Center, was made possible by an antiviral drug in combination with the gene-editing tool called CRISPR. The researchers eliminated HIV in nine of 23 mice that were modified so their immune systems better mimicked those of humans.

Clinical trials could start as early as next year if the Food and Drug Administration approves them, said Kamel Khalili, one of the senior investigators. But he and other HIV experts emphasized that there is a big scientific leap from promising results in mice to success in humans.

“We knew what we needed to do, but the technology was unavailable,” Khalili said, noting that he and his team had been awaiting a tool like CRISPR to combat a virus that “becomes part of the fabric of our chromosomes.” With gene editing finally a reality, he said, “the outcome was amazing.”

Once deadly, HIV can now be managed with antiretroviral therapy. The therapy keeps the virus in check, but without constant medication, the virus will decimate a patient’s ability to fight off sickness. The World Health Organization said 37 million people worldwide are living with HIV, but only about 22 million receive antiretroviral therapy. Nearly 1 million people died of HIV-related issues in 2017, the WHO said.

Earlier this year, revelations that a second person had seemingly been rid of the virus raised hopes that another patient’s cure 12 years earlier was not a one-off victory. But scientists cautioned that it was too early to declare the anonymous second patient cured — and that, regardless, the case did not herald a widespread cure.

