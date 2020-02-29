A biotech startup has raised $85 million from notable science investors to investigate its idea for treating age-related diseases: a pill that mimics the effects of exercise and fasting.

The company, called Epirium Bio, said its scientists have discovered a new human hormone, which, when influenced, can trigger the production of more mitochondria. The depletion of the body’s mitochondriam, which are the engines of cells, is at the core of many age-related human illnesses.

“Until now, the only way we’ve ever been able to improve mitochondrial biogenesis is through exercise and fasting,” CEO Russ Cox said.

The science emerged from research at UC San Diego, where Epirium’s chief scientific officer, George Schreiner, and its chief technology officer, Sundeep Dugar, worked with other colleagues. At the time, they were studying flavanols, chemicals found in dark chocolate, berries and other foods linked to heart health. As they explored the biological activity around flavanols, it became clear they were observing a new — and unidentified — hormonal pathway.

The company’s leaders believe influencing the hormone will boost the amount and productivity of mitochondria. “We successfully discovered the hormone, and now have synthesized and produced it,” Cox said.

The hormone will be named in a scientific paper.

To start, Epirium will be tackling rare muscle disorders, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy, Becker muscular dystrophy and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company’s investigational pill has been tested in 110 patients total during Epirium’s proof of concept trials. But it hasn’t yet entered full-scale human trials, slated to begin this year.