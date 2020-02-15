– Birth control pills work great if women remember to take them every day, but missing doses can mean a surprise pregnancy.

Now scientists have figured out how to pack a month’s supply into one capsule, using a tiny star-shaped gadget that unfolds in the stomach and gradually releases the drug.

The experimental capsule is years away from drugstores, but researchers reported that it worked as designed in a key test in animals. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is investing $13 million for further development of the once-a-month pill, in hopes of improving family planning options in developing countries.

“It has a lot of potential,” said Dr. Beatrice Chen, a family planning specialist who wasn’t involved in the research. “Birth control is not one-size-fits-all.”

Today, women who want long-lasting contraception can choose among various devices, from a weekly patch to a monthly vaginal ring to an IUD that lasts for years. It wasn’t clear that “the pill” — one of the most popular forms of birth control — ever could join that list. Pills generally pass through the body in a day.

A team from the lab of Massachusetts Institute of Technology inventor Robert Langer engineered a fix to protect pills from the harsh environment of the digestive system. “We developed this capsule system that looks like a starfish, that can stay in the stomach several days, weeks, even a month at a time,” said Dr. Giovanni Traverso of Boston’s Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a senior author of the study.

The star-shaped device has six arms, and each holds a certain medication dose. The device is folded inside an ordinary-sized capsule. Swallow the capsule and stomach acid dissolves the coating, letting the star unfold. It’s too big to fit through the stomach’s exit but not big enough to cause an obstruction. As medication dissolves out of each of the arms, the device breaks down until it can safely pass through the digestive system.

Langer and Traverso’s team first used the technology to try turning daily drugs for malaria and HIV into capsules that lasted a week or two. A logical next attempt: A monthlong oral contraceptive.

They made the device stronger and turned to long-lasting contraceptive implants for the materials to hold the hormone ingredient and let it gradually seep out. Then they tested the capsules in pigs, which have humanlike digestive systems.

The capsules released the contraceptive fairly consistently for up to four weeks, and the amount in the bloodstream was similar to what daily tablets deliver, MIT lead authors Ameya Kirtane and Tiffany Hua reported in the journal Science Translational Medicine.

Chen cautioned that more safety testing is required before it can be tested in women. But if it pans out, she said, it would be exciting to try combining both contraception and HIV drugs into the same capsule, particularly for developing countries.