Paleontologist Matthew Lamanna knew pretty quickly that his colleagues had unearthed a dinosaur.

But this wouldn’t just be any dinosaur. Colleague Hesham Sallam and his team at Egypt’s Mansoura University had discovered a new species from the late Cretaceous Period, between 100 to 66 million years ago, an era referred to as the end of the “Age of Dinosaurs.”

The dinosaur, Mansourasaurus shahinae, was part of the Titanosauria group of sauropods — long-necked plant-eaters that include “some of the largest animals known to science,” the Carnegie Museum of Natural History said.

But more important, “late Cretaceous” dinosaur fossils in Africa had long eluded paleontologists. This skeleton, however, was surprisingly complete, including the skull, the lower jaw, neck and back vertebrae, ribs, most of the shoulder and forelimb, part of the hind foot and pieces of dermal plates.

“These things evolved 220 million years ago and went extinct about 66 million years ago,” Lamanna said. “It was — I don’t really exaggerate — it was like seeing the Holy Grail of dinosaurs.”

Scientists said the fossils will help fill in important gaps about how dinosaurs evolved in Africa.

Eric Gorscak, a postdoctoral research scientist at the Field Museum, said, the fossils had already revealed that the dinosaur was more closely related to those from Europe and Asia than those in southern Africa or South America. “Africa’s last dinosaurs weren’t completely isolated,” he said.

He said there was far more to be discovered. “It’s like finding an edge piece that you use to help figure out what the picture is, that you can build from. Maybe even a corner piece.”