Personality tests are hugely popular, though if you ask working psychologists, they’ll tell you the results are little better than astrological signs. But a new study, based on huge sets of personality data representing 1.5 million people, has persuaded one of the staunchest critics of personality tests to conclude that maybe distinct personality types exist, after all.

In a report published in the journal Nature Human Behavior, researchers at Northwestern University identify four personality types: reserved, role models, average and self-centered.

The new approach was nothing like the basis for widely used personality tests such as the Myers-Briggs, which spits out a personality type with acronyms like INTJ, for introversion-intuition-thinking-judgment, or ESFP (that’s extrovert-sensing-feeling-perceiving).

“The social psychology community is pretty in line with being anti Myers-Briggs Type personality assessments,” said Alexander Swan, a psychologist at Eureka College in Illinois. That test, developed in the 1940s, is based on Swiss psychoanalyst Carl Jung’s idea that people can be grouped into archetypes. These archetypes weren’t empirical findings, just Jung’s assessment of literary motifs and his observations of the people he knew.

People have been trying to stuff each other into categorical bins for thousands of years. “These ideas go back to the ancient Greeks like Hippocrates and so on,” said Martin Gerlach, a postdoctoral researcher at Northwestern University.

Gerlach and his colleagues Luís A. Nunes Amaral and Beatrice Farb are trying to propel these old ideas into the realm of big data. They took a relatively new approach — not adhering to Jungian theories but analyzing four huge data sets. They also enlisted the aid of Northwestern psychologist William Revelle, who was, at first, a critic of the study. He said, “My first reaction was this is nonsense.”

Social psychologists dispute whether personality types exist. Traits are another matter. Personality traits “can be measured consistently across ages, across cultures,” said Amaral, co-director of the Northwestern Institute on Complex Systems. The five best-established traits, or Big Five, are openness, conscientiousness, extroversion, agreeableness and neuroticism.

Long questionnaires identify whether people score low or high on these traits. The results give a value for each of the five traits, indicating that a person is high on agreeableness, for instance, or low on neuroticism. The big flaw with the Big Five is its basis in self-reporting: Do we answer truthfully about our grudge-keeping? But proponents note its consistency; self evaluations often line up with peer assessment, too.

The new study “presents a very strong case for personality types defined by configurations of the Big-Five personality traits,” said John A. Johnson, a Pennsylvania State University psychologist. Johnson has collected personality trait data from more than 500,000 people. He made these data sets available to the study authors.

“What is unique about the current study is their choice of the Big Five trait domains as a starting point,” Johnson said, “rather than some theoretical types that sprang from the imagination of the theorist.”

Amaral and his colleagues named the clusters only after the clusters were located. Role models were high in every trait but neuroticism. They also appeared with increasing frequency as people aged. “These people are not mean, not rude, but kind and polite and treat people with respect,” Amaral said. The reserved type was not open and not particularly extroverted, but otherwise agreeable and conscientious.

People who scored very high in extroversion but were below average in agreeableness, conscientiousness and openness were “self-centered.” Amaral put it this way: Some people are “jerks.” Teenage males were more likely than average to be self-centered, but this proportion decreased with age.

“These 18-year-olds are going to grow up,” Revelle said. “Except some people don’t grow up, and they become senior political statesmen.”

Johnson said, “Personality changes, very slowly, over time in the direction of greater maturity: greater agreeableness, conscientiousness and emotional stability.”