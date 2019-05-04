Noelle Johnson, 42, was told she had cancer, a soft tissue sarcoma, under her right arm in 1999 when she was 21.

In 2013, her physicians found six different cancers in her breasts. In the years that followed, surgeons discovered and removed numerous masses they deemed “premalignant” from her ovary, her uterus, her leg, arm and chest wall, aiming to get them out before they turned cancerous.

Each tumor was distinct; none resulted from the spread of any of the others. “It was crazy,” said Johnson of Windsor, Colo. “My world started to spin.”

Many people assume that when cancer shows up following an earlier tumor, it is a metastasis from the first. But multiple primary cancers can arise by themselves, and researchers have begun to unravel some of the reasons.

“Cancer therapies have improved dramatically in the modern era, resulting in a growing population of cancer survivors — over 15 million,” said Stephen J. Chanock, director of the Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics at the National Cancer Institute. “As these individuals live longer lives, some of them go on to develop second cancers, tumors unrelated to their original cancer. There likely are multiple factors involved, and we are still learning about their causes.”

Experts believe that many of these additional primary tumors are the result of earlier treatments for initial cancers that often occur in childhood. Radiation and chemotherapy, while successful in knocking out the first disease, also cause DNA damage. This can prompt new cancers to develop later, among them lymphomas, leukemias, and those of the breast, thyroid or soft tissues.

Other factors that can encourage new tumors probably include environmental exposures, such as tobacco or alcohol use; hormonal influences; viral infections, and genetics — or a combination of these. Finally, there also is the element of chance — a spontaneous gene mutation.

Johnson wondered why she was susceptible to so many cancers. Six years ago, she found out: genes. In 2013, after undergoing a double mastectomy, testing showed she had Li-Fraumeni Syndrome (LFS), an inherited predisposition to a wide range of often rare cancers. One parent with the mutation is enough to pass it on.

LFS involves inherited mutations in the TP53 gene (and sometimes — but less often — the CHEK2 gene), a tumor suppressor gene which, undamaged, controls the spread of cancerous cells. When mutations occur, cells can divide, proliferate and form tumors.

“LFS is thought to be very rare,” said Dr. Kim Nichols at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. “The medical literature says between 400 and 500 reported cases, but I truly believe there are more. Everyone hasn’t been diagnosed because it isn’t on most oncologists’ radar screens.”

The failure of many physicians to take a family history is one reason it is underreported, she added. She pointed out that other genetic variants can result in multiple tumors, including those in the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, known for causing breast and ovarian cancers in women, but also are linked to such malignancies as pancreatic and prostate cancer, melanoma — including in men — and male breast cancer. Also, variants in the DICER1 gene can predispose individuals to many types of tumors.

Moreover, researchers believe there could be numerous common genetic variants involved in the development of multiple tumors, as yet unidentified. “It’s not just rare variants that we should be thinking about with multiple cancers, but common variants, possibly many of them,” said Lindsay Morton, an National Cancer Institute scientist.

Morton’s research focuses on treatment-related second cancers, including the interaction of genetics with the effects of the earlier therapy.

“This is a different way to think about precision medicine,” she said. “Usually people are thinking about targeted therapy, but we’re saying that the risk/benefit assessment for a certain treatment could depend on someone’s genetics. It may be that individuals have a genetic variant that reduces the ability of their normal cells to repair DNA damage from the cancer treatment, compared with someone else who doesn’t have that genetic variant.”

Nichols agrees. “We know that when individuals are treated for first cancers, many of the drugs or radiotherapy kills the cancer cells by interfering with the DNA,” she said. “When that happens, you can introduce a change in the DNA that can lead to cancers down the road. The question is: How much of a risk came from treatment, and how much from an underlying genetic condition? We are learning about that now. It hasn’t been comprehensively studied, and it needs to be.”

Johnson — who has four sons, two LFS positive — said she tries to keep anxiety in the background. “Time is a gift, not a guarantee,” she said. “I’m a firm believer that our days are numbered. But our quality of life is still within our control.”