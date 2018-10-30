Days after Harvard Medical School said it found extensive falsified or fabricated data from the laboratory of a prominent heart researcher, doctors and scientists are urging a halt to a medical trial based in part on his work. They say that sick people should not be subjected to the risks of an experiment whose underlying science has been called into question.

In the ongoing, taxpayer-funded trial, cardiac stem cells are injected into the hearts of people with heart failure, in the hopes that those cells — alone or in combination with others — will improve heart function.

The regenerative effects of those cells were first reported by an influential but controversial scientist, Piero Anversa, whose work has been thrown into doubt. Harvard disclosed a yearslong investigation had identified "falsified and/or fabricated data" in 31 papers from his laboratory, without specifying which publications were affected. Last year, the Harvard-affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital, where Anversa worked until 2015, reached a $10 million settlement with the Justice Department to resolve allegations that fraudulent data had been used by Anversa's laboratory in grant applications for federal funding.

Last week, the New England Journal of Medicine retracted one paper and flagged two others with an "expression of concern" intended "to indicate that the data presented in the articles named above may not be reliable." The journal said it is waiting for more information on the two papers.

New York Medical College, where Anversa previously worked, said that "serious concerns" have been raised about a 17-year-old study. It said an investigation is underway.

Anversa is not directly involved in the heart failure trial, which is being run by a national clinical trial network supported by $63 million in federal funds. But given the turmoil and uncertainty over the work that helped lay the foundation of the trial, outside researchers called for a pause and careful examination of whether it should proceed. The trial carries inherent risks, because it requires an invasive biopsy that can cause serious complications.

Outside scientists have said the scientific underpinnings of the trial must be weighed against the risks of medical research. One patient died early in the trial when the heart was perforated while cells were being harvested to create stem cells, highlighting the inherent risks.

"I think that the trial should be halted, and they should have an external review," said Darryl Davis, a cardiologist at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute studying how to regenerate heart tissue. "The Anversa data comprised part of the rationale for that trial, and I think we have to understand better what these cells actually can do before we subject the patients to the risk of having an invasive procedure."

Anversa's laboratory did the foundational work in this field and provided cells for a previous clinical trial that is cited as part of the supporting evidence for the current trial. However, the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute does not consider the trial to be based on Anversa's work, according to Denis Buxton, director of the Basic and Early Translational Research program at the institute.

Buxton said that the trial is instead based on an idea that grew out of Anversa's original work — that the cells secrete various molecules that help regenerate muscle tissue, although he said it was "not a well-characterized effect at the moment."

"Multiple preclinical studies have demonstrated improvement in cardiac function, and advanced heart failure patients really have no treatment options and have poor survival," Buxton said. There is "compelling need for new therapies that can improve quality of life in these patients. I think the feeling is this trial has the potential to provide such an option."

He said that a board that monitors patient safety in clinical trials would now be tasked with evaluating the information related to the 31 retractions requested by Harvard, and that patients would be informed of the board's recommendations.

Anversa's lawyer said his client stands by the scientific findings in his papers and that Anversa only learned from the Harvard investigation that a longtime colleague who left his lab in 2013 had improperly altered images. Anversa says that, in many cases, those images can be replaced with correct images, and the results will still stand, his lawyer said.