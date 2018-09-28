In a study carried out over the summer, a group of volunteers drank a white, peppermint-ish concoction laced with billions of bacteria. The microbes had been engineered to break down a naturally occurring toxin in the blood.

The vast majority of us can do this without any help. But for those who cannot, these microbes may someday become a living medicine.

The trial marks an important milestone in a promising scientific field known as synthetic biology. Two decades ago, researchers started to tinker with living things the way engineers tinker with electronics.

They took advantage of the fact that genes typically do not work in isolation. Instead, many genes work together, activating and deactivating one another. Synthetic biologists manipulated these communications, creating cells that respond to new signals or respond in new ways.

The bacterial concoction that volunteers drank this summer — tested by the company Synlogic — may become the first synthetic biology-based medical treatment to gain approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

The bacteria are designed to treat a rare inherited disease called phenylketonuria, or PKU. People with the condition must avoid protein in foods such as meat and cheese, because their bodies cannot break down a byproduct, an amino acid called phenylalanine.

As phenylalanine builds up in the blood, it can damage neurons in the brain, leading to delayed development, intellectual disability and psychiatric disorders. The traditional treatment for PKU is a strict low-protein diet.

But in experiments on mice and monkeys, Synlogic’s bacteria showed promise as an alternative treatment. Company investigators recently announced positive results in a clinical trial with healthy volunteers. And researchers are now going forward with a trial on people with PKU and expect to report initial results next year.

One of Synlogic’s co-founders, James Collins, a synthetic biologist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, published one of synthetic biology’s first proofs of principle in 2000. He and his colleagues endowed E. coli bacteria with a way to turn a gene on and off when they were exposed to certain chemicals — “like a light switch for genes,” Collins said.

At first, the scientists envisioned using rewired bacteria as environmental sensors.

Then came the microbiome. In the mid-2000s, microbiologists began charting our menagerie of microbes, the diversity of organisms that live inside healthy people. The microbiome is continually carrying out complex biochemistry, some of which helps shield us from diseases, scientists found.

Synthetic biologists began wondering whether they could add engineered bacteria to the mix — perhaps as internal sensors for signs of disease, or even as gut-based factories that make drugs the body needs. “You can’t overestimate the impact of the microbiome work,” said Jeff Hasty, a former student of Collins who now runs his own lab at the University of California, San Diego. “That, in a nutshell, changed everything.”