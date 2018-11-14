Scientists behind a major study that claimed the Earth’s oceans are warming faster than previously thought now say their work contained inadvertent errors that made their conclusions seem more certain than they actually are.

Two weeks after the study was published in the journal Nature, its authors have submitted corrections to the publication. The Scripps Institution of Oceanography, home to several of the researchers involved, also noted the problems in the work and corrected a news release on its website, which had asserted that the study detailed how the Earth’s oceans “have absorbed 60 percent more heat than previously thought.”

“We made mistakes here,” said Ralph Keeling, a climate scientist at Scripps, who was a co-author of the study. “I think the main lesson is that you work as fast as you can to fix mistakes when you find them.”

The central problem, he said, came in how the researchers dealt with the uncertainty in their measurements. As a result, the findings suffer from too much doubt to definitively support the paper’s conclusion.

The central conclusion of the study — that oceans are retaining ever more energy as more heat is being trapped within Earth’s climate system each year — is in line with other studies. And it hasn’t changed much despite the errors. But Keeling said the authors’ miscalculations mean there is a much larger margin of error in the findings, which means researchers can weigh in with less certainty than they thought.

“I accept responsibility for what happened,” Keeling said.

The study’s lead author was Laure Resplandy of Princeton University. Other researchers were with institutions in China, Paris, Germany and the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research and Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory.

“Maintaining the accuracy of the scientific record is of primary importance to us as publishers and we recognize our responsibility to correct errors in papers that we have published,” Nature said.

The original study, which appeared Oct. 31, derived a new method for measuring how much heat is being absorbed by the oceans. Essentially, the authors measured the volume of oxygen and carbon dioxide that have escaped the ocean in recent decades and headed into the atmosphere as it heats up. They said the warming “is at the high end of previous estimates” and suggested that as a result, the rate of global warming itself could be more accelerated.

But independent Britain-based researcher Nicholas Lewis said in a blog post that he found a “major problem.” “So far as I can see, their method vastly underestimates the uncertainty, as well as biasing up significantly, nearly 30 percent, the central estimate.”

Lewis has argued that scientists are predicting too much warming because of their reliance on computer simulations, and that current data suggests global warming will be less severe than feared. It isn’t clear whether the authors agree with all his criticisms, but Keeling said “we agree there were problems along the lines he identified.”