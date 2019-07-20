Scientists are closing in on a long-sought goal — a blood test to screen people for possible signs of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

One experimental blood test measures abnormal versions of the protein that forms the plaques in the brain that are the hallmark of Alzheimer’s. Japanese researchers gave results from testing on 201 people with Alzheimer’s, other types of dementia, mild impairment or no symptoms. The test identified 92% of people who had Alzheimer’s and ruled out 85% who did not, for an overall accuracy of 88%, Dr. Akinori Nakamura said.

Dr. Randall Bateman of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, who is developing a similar test, estimates a screening test could be as close as three years away.

Low bad cholesterol affects stroke risk

Maintaining a low level of LDL, or “bad” cholesterol, is important for cardiovascular health, but extremely low LDL may also have risks, researchers report. The scientists studied 96,043 people for an average of nine years. They found that compared with people in the normal range for LDL — 70 to 99 milligrams per deciliter of blood — people who had an LDL of 50 to 69 had a 65% higher risk of hemorrhagic stroke. For people with an LDL below 50, the risk nearly tripled. LDL concentrations above 100, on the other hand, were not significantly associated with hemorrhagic stroke, said the study in Neurology.

Even moderate air pollution can harm

Even moderate levels of air pollution can cause lung function impairment that rivals the damage caused by smoking, found a study of 303,887 British men and women. Researchers looked at levels of PM2.5, the pollutant particles smaller than 2.5 micrometers in diameter that can be particularly damaging to health. The researchers found that each increase of 5 micrograms per cubic meter in PM2.5 led to a 52% increase in diagnoses of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, the irreversible lung disease that causes chronic obstruction of airflow. The negative effect was more than four times greater than the effect of secondhand smoke.

