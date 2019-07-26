A win is a win, even if it's unfair, study shows

When it comes to fairness and privilege, a new study finds it really is not about how you play the game. It's about whether you win or lose.

A new experiment, played out as a card game, shows that even when the deck is stacked in people's favor — and they know it — most winners think it's fair anyway. Study lead author Mario Molina, lead author of the study published in Science Advances, noted that most people who won — because the rules benefited them — attributed it to their skill, when it mostly wasn't.

A hybrid whale unlike any seen before

On an island in Disko Bay, Greenland, a scientist in 1990 was collecting specimens of narwhals, the whales with unicornlike tusks. He noticed an unusual skull on a hunter's roof. The teeth were bizarre: The top ones pointed forward. A couple spiraled out. They looked like a mix of narwhal and beluga, but with too many for a narwhal, too few for a beluga.

Mads Peter Heide-Jørgensen, a narwhal scientist, persuaded the hunter to donate it to the Natural History Museum of Denmark. But at the time, he could only conclude it was a possible hybrid or deformed beluga. Thirty years later, a genomic analysis of DNA extracted from the John Doe skull revealed that it belonged to a male adult, first generation son of a narwhal mother and beluga father.

New species of pocket shark is discovered

Researchers have discovered a new species of pocket shark, which was caught in the Gulf of Mexico nearly a decade ago. The shark is 5.5 inches long and has been identified as the American Pocket Shark, Tulane University said. Mark Grace of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said: "In the history of fisheries science, only two pocket sharks have ever been captured or reported. Both are separate species, each from separate oceans. Both are exceedingly rare."

