PRINCETON, N.J. — Ryan Schwieger posted 16 points and Princeton beat Pennsylvania 63-58 on Friday night for the Tigers' second win over the Quakers in six days.

Jaelin Llewellyn, the Ivy League player of the week, had 14 points for Princeton (6-8, 2-0). Richmond Aririguzoh added eight points, 16 rebounds and four assists. Penn scored 30 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Schwieger hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He had a career night in the first meeting with the Quakers, scoring 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting..

AJ Brodeur had 22 points and 13 rebounds for the Quakers (7-6, 0-2). Devon Goodman added 15 points, and Ryan Betley had 10 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Dingle, who led the Quakers in scoring heading into the matchup with 16 points per game, was held to four points.