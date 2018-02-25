RIO DE JANEIRO — Argentina's Diego Schwartzman beat Spain's Fernando Verdasco 6-2, 6-4 on Sunday to win the Rio Open for his second career title.
The 5-foot-7 Schwartzman, seeded sixth in the clay-court event at Jockey Club Brasileiro, will enter the Top 20 in the world for the first time Monday. He also won an outdoor clay event in Istanbul in 2016.
Ranked 23rd, Schwartzman beat Norway's Casper Ruud, Argentina's Federico Delbonis and France's Gael Monfils en route to the final.
The eighth-seeded Verdasco teamed with countryman David Marrero to win the doubles title Saturday night, They beat Nikola Mektic of Croatia and Alexander Peya of Austria, 5-7, 7-5, 10-8.
