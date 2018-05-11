PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Webb Simpson didn't miss anything except the island green at the TPC Sawgrass.
Simpson was on the verge of shattering the course record at The Players Championship until he hit a gap wedge into the water on the notorious par-3 17th. He settled for a 9-under 63 to tie the course record, giving him a five-shot lead going into the weekend.
Simpson was the seventh player to shoot 63, the last five since 2013.
He was at 15-under 129, tying the 36-hole tournament record set by Jason Day two years ago.
Charl Schwartzel (66), Patrick Cantlay (68) and Danny Lee (66) were five behind.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Golf
Simpson ties course record, takes 5-shot lead at Players
Webb Simpson didn't miss anything except the island green at the TPC Sawgrass.
Motorsports
New aero kits may create more passing in Indy Grand Prix
Simon Pagenaud expects the IndyCar Grand Prix to be very different from the first four races. So does just about everyone else in Gasoline Alley.
Sports
After 5 hr. rain delay, Gophers resume vs. Badgers in Big Ten softball tourney
The Gophers softball team is trying to defend its Big Ten softball title in this weekend's conference tournament. Click here to follow the action in the game between Minnesota and Wisconsin.
Motorsports
Will Power wins his third pole for IndyCar GP
Will Power has won his third IndyCar Grand Prix pole by turning a fast lap of 1 minute, 9.8182 seconds on his final qualifying run.
Sports
Nadal loses to Thiem in Madrid, first loss on clay in 1 year
Rafael Nadal has found a worthy rival on clay.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.