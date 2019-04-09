WASHINGTON — The leader of Senate Democrats says "chaos" in the Trump administration on immigration and other policy is the president's fault.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer said on the Senate floor Tuesday that President Donald Trump "cannot keep changing personnel, changing strategy, tweeting your way through a problem as serious" as immigration. The New York Democrat said the result is "chaos when it comes to border issues, all created by the president and his whimsical, erratic and oftentimes nasty pursuit of policy."

Schumer spoke after Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned under pressure from a president frustrated that she wasn't taking a hard enough line on immigration, part of a shakeup at DHS.

Trump has overseen massive turnover at the top of agencies, often without naming permanent replacements.