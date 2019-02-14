PHILADELPHIA — Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has acknowledged the manager of one of the company's shops in Philadelphia where two black men were arrested last year might not have called authorities if the two men had been white.

The acknowledgement came Wednesday night at an event in the city where Schultz was confronted by the person who first shared the video of two black men getting arrested at the shop.

Speaking during a stop on his book tour, Schultz — who is considering a possible 2020 presidential bid — says the Starbucks manager contacted police after she "felt a threat."

But Melissa DePino, who first posted the video of the men being handcuffed and led out of the store by police, told the crowd Schultz wasn't describing the event correctly.