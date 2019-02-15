DAYTON, Ohio — Some 100,000 people in the Dayton, Ohio, area are waiting for word that they can use their water without boiling it.
Crews located a water-line leak early Thursday under the Great Miami River, but high river levels have hindered repair work. There's been no word on the break's cause.
Schools resumed classes Friday, a day after many closed. The Dayton school district says bottled water is available in all buildings.
County officials estimated that 15,000 to 20,000 customers were under a warning to boil water before using it. A customer means one business or household, so thousands more people likely were affected.
Dayton officials estimated 75,000 people — more than half the city's population — were under the advisory likely to remain in effect until water testing results are known. That's expected to happen Friday evening.
