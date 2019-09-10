DUPO, Ill. — Thick, black smoke can be seen for miles and evacuations have been ordered after a train derailed in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency reported the train derailed about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the town of Dupo, about 8 miles (14 kilometers) south of St. Louis Tuesday. It posted a video of large plumes of black smoke coming from a fire. Smoke could be seen in downtown St. Louis.

Dupo police say students at a grade school, junior high school and a high school have been evacuated to a high school farther away. Police say a few hundred residents of a mobile home park and a subdivision near the tracks also have been evacuated.

KMOV-TV posted video showing more than 10 train cars derailed and flames shooting from the wreckage.

Emergency officials said they were not immediately aware of what the train was carrying.