MINNEAPOLIS — School districts from the Twin Cities to St. Cloud are canceling classes in anticipation for a winter storm that could bring up to 8 inches of snow to the region.
Minneapolis, St. Paul, Anoka-Hennepin and St. Cloud are among school districts that are closed Monday because of dangerous road conditions expected later in the day.
Forecasters expect rain will change to heavy snow by noon. Precipitation is expected to be heaviest between Hinckley and Duluth where up to 10 inches of snow is possible.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Monday.
Snow moves into west metro; 6-9" expected
Snow has started falling in the west metro, and heavy snow and icy roads outside the Twin Cities area has led to a number of spinouts and crashes.
