MILWAUKEE — It's another day off for students across Wisconsin. But, this time it's not the snow and wind but the dangerously cold temperatures which have administrators canceling classes.
The state's largest district, Milwaukee Public Schools canceled classes for a third straight school day Tuesday. Students in Madison are off as well. Some school districts, including Mauston and Mineral Point, have also called off classes for Wednesday because of the extremely cold temperatures.
Lows Tuesday night are expected to drop to 20 below zero (-6.6 Celsius) with wind chill temperatures of minus 50 (-45.5 Celsius) by early Wednesday. The high on Wednesday will only reach the negative teens.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
East Metro 'Disillusioned' by the last year, St. Paul's public safety adviser resigns; he cites Carter as top reason
More from Star Tribune
East Metro 'Disillusioned' by the last year, St. Paul's public safety adviser resigns; he cites Carter as top reason
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Record-breaking cold coming to the Midwest
Extreme cold and record-breaking temperatures are crawling into parts of the Midwest after a powerful snowstorm pounded the region, and forecasters warn that the frigid weather could be life-threatening.
Local
With the big chill coming, state locks down and buttons up
Deep-freeze forecast calls for temperatures of 30 below — for first time since 1996. Many schools are closing for the next two days.
Local
Schools across Wisconsin cancel classes again
It's another day off for students across Wisconsin. But, this time it's not the snow and wind but the dangerously cold temperatures which have administrators canceling classes.
Local
Minnesota cool? Your guide to coping with the freezing cold
We gathered up some of our best cold-weather tips to help you survive this week's deep freeze.
Local
Harley-Davidson: 4Q Earnings Snapshot
MILWAUKEE _ Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $495,000.On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had net income of less…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.