RUTLAND, Vt. — The acting principal at a high school where a former student is accused of planning a massacre says a threat assessment was begun for the teen but was never completed.
Jason Rasco testified Tuesday that 18-year-old Jack Sawyer showed a strong interest in the 1999 Columbine High School shooting during his time as a Fair Haven Union High School student.
He says Sawyer did a project on Columbine and created a Facebook page using one of the shooters' surnames.
Rasco said that in 2016, a threat assessment was done on Sawyer but was never completed after Sawyer ran away and dropped out.
Sawyer wrote in a diary that he had plans "to shoot up" his former high school.
Sawyer has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.