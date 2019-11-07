RIO DE JANEIRO — A Brazilian media outlet says two students have been injured in a school shooting in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.
Online news site UOL reported Thursday that a 17-year-old boy shot one victim in the neck with a small firearm, and hurt another with a machete.
Citing police, UOL says both victims were hospitalized in stable condition.
