COLFAX, N.D. — A small North Dakota school where alleged student misbehavior is the subject of a criminal probe has decided to have an independent investigation conducted.

The board of the Richland 44 School in Colfax approved the move Tuesday night.

School district Superintendent Tim Godfrey has said the alleged misbehavior happened in the boys' locker room. Neither the school nor the sheriff's department will comment on rumors that younger students were sexually violated in a darkened locker room by older students.

Some students were suspended last month after a school investigation. The county sheriff's office and state crime bureau are continuing their investigation.

The grade 7-12 school has about 160 students. About 150 people live in the town 30 miles south of Fargo.