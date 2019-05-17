MCMURRAY, Pa. — A school district outside Pittsburgh says it's investigating a racist Facebook post that appeared to have been published on a school board member's personal page.

Screenshots have been circulating of the since-removed post which looked like it was been made by Peters Township School Board member William Merrell.

Merrell tells WTAE-TV he was hacked two years ago, and he never made the post. He says the only reason it's being circulated is because of Tuesday's election.

The post included a link to a list suggesting what would happen if all African Americans left the U.S. It featured a graphic with a racial slur.

It looked as if Merrell posted the photo, writing "Crime in the Burgh would go down for sure."

A district spokeswoman tells the Post-Gazette they're looking into it.