MIAMI — Florida International University plans a moment of silence to mark the one-year anniversary of the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed six people.
In a tweet , school officials said they plan to live-stream the ceremony honoring the victims at 1:47 p.m. Friday for those who can't attend in person. The collapse crushed cars below the bridge on Southwest 8th Street.
The construction company that built the bridge has filed for bankruptcy. Magnum Construction Management LLC — also known as MCM — is being sued for wrongful death.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
FAA's close ties to Boeing questioned after 2 deadly crashes
For more than six decades, the Federal Aviation Administration has relied on employees of airplane manufacturers to do government-required safety inspections as planes are being…
National
SEC charges Volkswagen, former CEO with defrauding investors
U.S. regulators charged Volkswagen and former CEO Martin Winterkorn with defrauding investors during its massive diesel emissions scandal.
Business
School honors bridge collapse victims on 1st anniversary
Florida International University plans a moment of silence to mark the one-year anniversary of the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed six people.
Business
Italy's ENI targets 3.5 percent production growth a year
Italian energy giant ENI says it will increase oil and gas production by 3.5 percent a year over its new 2019-2022 business plan, in line with the prior four years.
TV & Media
Facebook launches AI to find and remove 'revenge porn'
Facebook is rolling out technology to make it easier to find and remove intimate pictures and videos posted without the subject's consent, often called "revenge porn."