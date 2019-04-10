WARSAW, Poland — Middle school students in Poland are taking important middle school exams even though a nationwide teachers' strike entered its third day, forcing exam authorities to ask help from retired teachers, religion tutors and those not on strike.
It was not clear early Wednesday whether the exams could be held in all middle schools, given the shortage of staff over the strike on pay.
Last-ditch talks between the government and teachers' unions to end the standoff that has closed thousands of Poland's schools collapsed on Tuesday.
The head of Poland's national exam commission, Marcin Smolik, said he could not guarantee that exams would be held in every one of some 7,000 middle schools.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Ghosn's lawyers appeal to Japan Supreme Court over detention
The lawyers for Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was sent back to detention while out on bail, filed a protest with the Japanese Supreme Court on Wednesday.
World
What Next? UK's May seeks Brexit delay, but EU wants answers
Prime Minister Theresa May is off to Brussels to ask for a delay to Britain's departure from the European Union. EU leaders want to know she has a plan to break the U.K.'s political impasse, but talks between the British government and its political opponents over a compromise have yet to bear fruit. Meanwhile, Britain is scheduled to leave the EU in two days.
World
Erdogan says Istanbul mayoral vote should be canceled
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says recent election results in Istanbul should be annulled over irregularities that include the alleged unlawful appointment of some officials overseeing the ballot boxes.
World
School exams given in Poland as teachers strike enters day 3
Middle school students in Poland are taking important middle school exams even though a nationwide teachers' strike entered its third day, forcing exam authorities to ask help from retired teachers, religion tutors and those not on strike.
World
German: Police raids against suspected far-right extremists
Police have raided more than 30 premises linked to suspected far-right extremists in Berlin and three other eastern German states.